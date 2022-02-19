Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,507,992,000 after purchasing an additional 169,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.39 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

