Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $44,000 Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 91,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 332,122 shares of company stock worth $4,408,803 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

