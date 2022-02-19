Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after buying an additional 886,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,824,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,600,000 after buying an additional 401,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,998,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,360,000 after buying an additional 381,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.