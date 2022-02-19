Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $65,000 Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $92,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $142,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ML opened at $2.25 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

