Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 10,000 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
