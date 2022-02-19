Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 10,000 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Performance Food Group by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after buying an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,359,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,821,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

