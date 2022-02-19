PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $19.54 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.