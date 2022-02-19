Phantasma Hits Market Capitalization of $155.49 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $155.49 million and $2.74 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003741 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,896.91 or 1.00002868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00065780 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00025364 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002314 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00018178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00344817 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading



