Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.
PBSV opened at $0.90 on Friday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.
Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile
