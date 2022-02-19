Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

PBSV opened at $0.90 on Friday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.