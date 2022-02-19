PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading Down 0.5%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.81. 26,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 161,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,468,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares during the period.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NRGX)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

