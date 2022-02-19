Piper Sandler Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $74.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $140.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,083 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after purchasing an additional 586,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

