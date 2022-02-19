Piper Sandler Weighs in on Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of AKAM opened at $100.33 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average of $111.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,194 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.