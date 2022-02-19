Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Shares Down 0.2%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.79 ($0.09). Approximately 53,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,208,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.37 million and a PE ratio of -13.10.

Pires Investments Company Profile

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

