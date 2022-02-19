Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.92 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Pixelworks stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,145. The company has a market cap of $167.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Pixelworks news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,683,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 487,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 222,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 1,362.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 185,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 1,289.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

