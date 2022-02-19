PKG Token Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. PKG Token has a total market cap of $113,336.40 and $625.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.69 or 0.06848803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,017.22 or 0.99963772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00051324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003209 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars.

