PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Short Interest Up 29.9% in January

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 19.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
PLBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital began coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000.
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
