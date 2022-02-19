Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $7.71 Million Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 430,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,811 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,099 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 43.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,988,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,458,000 after acquiring an additional 907,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 399.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,888 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 540.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 377,949 shares of company stock worth $8,014,172.

ACVA stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -14.04. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $37.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

