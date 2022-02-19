Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 355,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Repay during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Repay by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 16.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Repay by 38.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Repay by 32.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

RPAY stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

