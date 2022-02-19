Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 42.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 113.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after buying an additional 1,245,116 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6,827.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after buying an additional 615,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 78.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after buying an additional 596,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Shares of GTLS opened at $117.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.