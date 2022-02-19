Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,830 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 51.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $90.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.05.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

