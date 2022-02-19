PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Equities research analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to report sales of $940,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.13 million. PolarityTE reported sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $9.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PolarityTE.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.43 on Friday. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $35.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,193,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 89,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

