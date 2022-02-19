Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $454.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84. Pool has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Pool alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Pool by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.