Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Pool stock opened at $454.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pool by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,300,000 after purchasing an additional 69,693 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Pool by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Pool by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

