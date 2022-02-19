Poolz Finance Hits One Day Volume of $896,442.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $13.20 million and $896,442.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.30 or 0.00010785 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,068,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

