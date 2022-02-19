Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells $2,011,591.68 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $2,011,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,704 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $393,960.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56.

On Monday, November 22nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.89. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 387,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,486,000 after buying an additional 319,143 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 221,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,818,000 after buying an additional 197,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

