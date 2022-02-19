Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 123,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,111,201 shares.The stock last traded at $25.70 and had previously closed at $25.80.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.20.
About Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.
