Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 123,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,111,201 shares.The stock last traded at $25.70 and had previously closed at $25.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,181,000 after buying an additional 230,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 47,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 118,983 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

