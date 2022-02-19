Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2,050.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

