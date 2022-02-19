PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $703,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 301.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 106,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 106.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

