Prime People (LON:PRP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.30

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.30 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 73.48 ($0.99). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.91), with a volume of 101,325 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.70. The firm has a market cap of £8.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17.
Prime People Company Profile (LON:PRP)
