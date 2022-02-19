Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce $542.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $534.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.10 million. Primo Water posted sales of $505.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Primo Water by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,435. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

