Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

PROC opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Procaps Group S.A has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,687,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Procaps Group S.A by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 177,974 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

