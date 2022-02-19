Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.