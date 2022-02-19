Profund Advisors LLC Has $194,000 Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,050,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,329,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,986,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

Shares of BBBY opened at $15.01 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

