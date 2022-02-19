Profund Advisors LLC Has $97,000 Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 106,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 393,893 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEO stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

