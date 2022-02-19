Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTMI stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

