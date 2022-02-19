Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.61.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

MLNK stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,233. Project Angel Parent has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

