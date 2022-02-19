ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.57) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.16 ($21.77).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €13.37 ($15.19) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($21.59). The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

