Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Short Interest Update

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 1,577,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,412. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 565,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 557,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,862.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 432,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 417,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 607,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 362,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.