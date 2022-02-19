Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 747,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,357. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $79.75.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prothena will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
