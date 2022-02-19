Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Prothena alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Prothena by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 747,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,357. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prothena will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.