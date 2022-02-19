Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives $36.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. VTB Capital raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NILSY stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 56,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,467. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

