PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 8,300 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $289,006.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $27.56 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $2,348,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 249,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

