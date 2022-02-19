Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $2,798.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.14 or 0.06801868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,754.39 or 0.99848690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00051307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003222 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

