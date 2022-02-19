Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Issued By William Blair

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kornit Digital in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.23. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.19 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,016,000 after acquiring an additional 995,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 24.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after acquiring an additional 415,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kornit Digital by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,182,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kornit Digital by 1,009.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 308,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.