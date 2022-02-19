Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Wingstop Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $150.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day moving average is $166.30. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wingstop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $4,212,352 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

