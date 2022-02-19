Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Black Knight, Inc. Cut by Truist Financial (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Black Knight in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Black Knight by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Black Knight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in Black Knight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

