Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.73). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.20. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

