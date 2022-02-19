Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of PTEN opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 74,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 277,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

