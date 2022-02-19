Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for NFI Group Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.56.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$19.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.71. NFI Group has a one year low of C$17.40 and a one year high of C$31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.60.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$669,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,413,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,685,549.02. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,681,905 shares of company stock worth $34,513,296.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

