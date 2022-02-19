Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Cormark raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.57.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
