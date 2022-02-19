Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 123.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.75% of Qualys worth $32,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 96,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Qualys by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 61,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.19.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,575,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

