QuickSwap Price Tops $179.47 (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $58.70 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $179.47 or 0.00449018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044287 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.60 or 0.06811766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,903.87 or 0.99836745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00051753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003190 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.